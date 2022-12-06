Woman Proves Any Cabinet Can Be Turned Into a Trash Bin Cabinet

All you need is a bit of hardware and you’re good to go!

Thanks to social media, we’ve learned a few garbage and trash can hacks that we’ve added to our arsenal. So far, we’ve learned how to stop using our trash bags incorrectly, as well as how to properly store trash bags to maximize our storage and so much more.

Today’s latest trash hack is another one we definitely want to try! It’s convenient, affordable to DIY and quite easy to do.

Courtesy of TikTok content creator @makingseamisthome, this easy DIY is perfect for folks who hate seeing their kitchen trash can taking up space against their kitchen counter or island. All you need to do is choose whatever cabinet you wish to convert to a trash can cabinet and remove the door. Next, you’ll remove the handle from the cabinet, sand down the area, apply putty to fill in the holes from the door handle she removed and repaint to match the cabinet color. Finally, you’ll install the converter kit that she purchased from Amazon.

Not only is this DIY so cute and convenient to have installed in the kitchen, but she claims it was also easy enough to install on her own.

Sounds like a win/win to us!

