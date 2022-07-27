Mom Paints Galvanized Trashcan And It’s a Super Cute Idea

Have you got an artistic side and need something to help decorate your outdoor area? Maybe you are trying to make the most of outdoor space, but you’ve already gone with all the traditional decorating routes. Why not try something new and unique, something you can personalize one hundred percent as your own?

Ollie Rose is a creator on TikTok who decided to spice up something that we really don’t think about all that often - our trashcans!

She did this by taking a galvanized trash can and going crazy creative on it with all sorts of different painted doodles and images. There are faces and alien heads, flowers and birds, rainbows, and more. There is also plenty of room to add on over time, and Ollie has clear ideas for adding on more images and has been taking suggestions from viewers over on Instagram.

Now, while Ollie says she’s no artist, we have to disagree! The whole point of art is to put your own spin on things, and even if her paintings won’t end up in a museum somewhere, they’re entertaining, colorful, and a great way to spend time with her kids. You can even see where they made their own mark, with several handprints, direct from her kiddos, spotted here and there.

The best part about doing something like this is how easy it is to customize it for your own design aesthetic! Paint the entire trash can black and doodle rainbow-colored abstract images on top, or go with pastel shading and write the names of your family over it! You can also start off simple and add over time, or get friends and family to put their own spin on it as well!