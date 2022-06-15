Skip to main content

Woman Share How to Trash Pick Like a ‘Pro’ and TBH Her Finds Are Mind-Blowing

One person’s trash can truly be someone else’s treasure

Growing up, it was normal to see people driving slowly throughout neighborhoods, carefully looking out their car windows for houses with an abundance of trash bags and furniture on the sidewalks. As a child, I didn’t quite understand why some people would go through other people’s trash, but as I got older, I began to understand the old adage “one person’s trash is another person’s treasure.”

This saying proves to be true in this video uploaded by TikTok user @thetrashwalker who gave us a great quick lesson on how to effectively find gems in other people’s trash. We’re amazed with what she’s able to find!

WATCH THE VIDEO

We’re shocked with how many items she found in great condition. She was able to find unbroken uranium glass — which can be of high value, a Ziplock bag of sunglasses and other items in good condition. She explains that when there are apartment cleanups, she’ll go through the many trash bags that are usually left outside and will find many items that can easily be reused by someone else. However, rather than going through every single trash bag, she recommends looking for patterns such as the bag type. She’ll open one bag and take note of the color and bag type that contains the “good stuff” and will go through the other bags that looks the exact same.

As expected, people in the comments were fascinated with both her cool and unique finds, as well as her trash picking skills.

We are, too. There’s something special about people who sees beautiful treasure in the “trash” they find. 

