Man Lists All the Things Japanese Homeowners Have To Do That Would Send Americans Into a “Coma”

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you've ever lived in an apartment building with a shared trash room, you know the joy of sorting recyclables. You also probably realize that this is something most Americans don't have to do anymore—throw everything into those big blue bins and let the garbage man take care of it!

But things get a lot more complicated if you live in Japan (or anywhere else where recycling is still necessary). While separating cans from plastic bottles might seem like an easy task for Americans, Japanese homeowners have to do much more than separate their trash into two piles.

In Japan, trash disposal is a complex (and often stressful) affair. The process starts with sorting your trash into six categories: burnable, non-burnable, recyclables, food waste, hazardous waste and special wastes.

Folks were quick to note how crazy or familiar this concept was to them.

"The lack of dryers would throw me off the most TBH but the rest of this is valid." @TR

"Lots of European fast food places also have the separate thing." @ruadhán

And others were quick to comment just how much they would love something like this.

"THE DRAIN as someone who had to change trash the drain would have changed everything." @wormy

"I would love this." @Mae

No wonder Americans have turned upcycling, composting, and repurposing into such a cultural phenomen.

Japan is a beautiful country with many amazing things about it. Their culture, food, and traditions are all worth exploring. Just remember that there are always going to be some differences between cultures.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.