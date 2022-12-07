Woman Has a Genius Hack for Storing Trash Bags

It seems like TikTok can’t get enough of these kitchen trash bag hacks and you know what? We’re here for it. Yesterday we showed you how one woman easily converted a random kitchen cabinet into a trash bin cabinet and today we have TikToker @alifebetterorganized showing us this super convenient trash bag hack that complements the trash bin cabinet perfectly.

What’s even better? All you need for this simple hack is approximately one tension rod.

If you don’t have a kitchen cabinet that’s dedicated to your trash bin just yet, then as we mentioned before, you’ll want to take a look at that easy tutorial we briefly discussed just a moment ago; and if you already have trash bin cabinet, that’s great because you’re already prepared for this easy hack.

To do this, all you need to do take a curtain rod, apply the roll of trash bags onto it and adjust the rod to fit perfectly into your trash bin cabinet. Whenever it’s time to replace the trash bag, all you’ll need to do is remove the trash bag, and simply pull your next trash bag off the roll that’s on the tension rod that’s conveniently right there in front of your trash and place it into your trash can. No more going underneath the kitchen sink to get a trash bag and walking back to your trash can — everything you need to do is now in one spot.

How convenient and so simple!

