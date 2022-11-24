Friends Host a yearly “Trashgiving” Instead of Friendsgiving and It Looks Like Much More Fun

For many people who are away from their families and starting a new chapter of their lives in a new city, spending the holidays with their friends who are in a similar situation is typically a great and fun way to spend the holidays when they’re unable to go back home or simply want to stay local for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Such is the case with TikTok user @tourguidenancy and his friends. Rather than celebrating with the Thanksgiving holiday with family, this group of friends gathered together to celebrate the holiday and tbh we love their version of Thanksgiving!

How cool is this idea?! To celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, these friends started a tradition called “Trashgiving” in which, every Thanksgiving they get together and bring what they describe as “trash food,” such as McDonald’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Taco Bell and Carl’s Jr. for the food feast, as well as drink beers and watch football together. So far, the group has been doing this for the past seven years and plan to keep the friendly tradition going.

And tbh, we would, too! It looks like a great time and if we started doing something like this with our friends, it’ll probably be our favorite holiday tradition as well!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.