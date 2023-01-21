You Won’t Believe What This Woman Found Buried Outside Her Historic House

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Old homes hold a lot of history, and when you buy one you never know what you may find. Love letters stashed in the walls that never made it to its recipient. Creepy music boxes that seem like they may play the tune of murder. An entire history lesson of the previous tenants written in the basement of the house, covering all of the walls.

A lot of people think bad things when they picture old houses and the potential to come across stuff, but it doesn't always have to be creepy. TikToker and recent purchaser of an old home @peterthorphouse1739 found many things in his renovation of his new home, and of them was quite cool!

The man bought a home built in 1739 in New England, and the history of the house is unlike anything we have seen before.

The man has found so many cool things; ceramic plates, lots of old plumbing and pipes, spoons, keys, and lockets, all the old vintage glass, and lots of rusty hardwear.

One really unique thing the man found buried in the front yard of the house is an old coin that was so clean it hardly needed restoration. This silver coin dated back to 1871 and is called the “seated liberty dime”. Online this specific dime is going for a lot on popular web trading sites like Ebay. The range there starts at $899.95 and goes up to $115,000, this man found more than just a tiny treasure!