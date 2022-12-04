You Can Make a Super Powerful Disinfectant From Your Christmas Tree

You know how when you first open a bag of pine needles, they smell like cleaning products? Well, guess what: those cleaning products are made with pine! It's true!

And what if I told you that there was a way to make your own disinfectant out of those very same Christmas tree-smelling pine needles? Well, here it is.

Folks immediately recognized where the recipe for an already popular disinfectant cleaner came from.

"How Pine sol was made." @Justis Valentine

As for one user who already put this hack to use, they couldn't help share their appreciation.

"And I STILL have cleaner left over!! Smells amazing, works even better, and it was FREEEEE." @user7769329053451

You've got a whole tree to use up before the season ends. And besides, what's one more way to put those branches to good use?

Pine is a natural disinfectant used to clean and disinfect almost anything. The oils in pine are antibacterial, so they can inhibit the growth of bacteria and even kill some of them! Pine is also great for DIY projects because you can use it to make pine oil disinfectant, which will leave your home smelling fresh and clean.

And did we mention that pine trees are renewable? That's right—pine forests constantly grow back from the ground up again. If you have enough patience (which we know you do), more trees will always be waiting for you to harvest their needles!

So there you have it, a super powerful disinfectant that should last you all year. We'd love to hear your thoughts on this method and any other ideas for using up your Christmas tree.