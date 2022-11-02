Skip to main content

This Is a Brilliant Hack for Adding Height to Your Christmas Tree

Nobody’s gonna’ know...

Although it is only November, the countdown for Christmas starts now. That means a started to-do list of what to get - aside from gifts - should be hanging on your fridge. Maybe you need to add some decor, such as floating Christmas candles

Whatever it is you need to get, make sure to go big or go home. This also includes a tall Christmas tree but if that's not in the budget, you can just fake it - yes, that's right! TikTok duo of @gabriela.atty shares a little hack on how to make a regular-size Christmas tree look huge!

WATCH THE VIDEO

Seriously, nobody would know. Unless they check under the skirt of the Christmas tree, and nobody would dare do that.

All you need are eight sturdy bricks long enough to hold the tree stand. Then you just add the tree, a skirt to hide it, and dress it up like you normally would. Now you might need a ladder to reach the top.

However, the creators of this video also suggested you could take anything you have around your home, as long as it is sturdy enough to hold a tree because you don't want the tree to suddenly tip over. And if you have pets and kids around, you definitely want to make sure your tree is secured. Shoeboxes or plastic bins - for example - could also work. 

One TikToker even suggested using a crate, such as milk crates from the supermarket. Genius! These might even be free of charge. Another TikToker said to just use a little table or a coffee table, which could work as well. As you can see, you have a few options to choose from. 

