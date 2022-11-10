Woman Transforms Random Tree Log Into Adorable Decoration

Have you ever been given something random by a close family friend, parent, or even an overly friendly neighbor? Most of us have, and occasionally it can be a bit hard to figure out exactly what to do with said gift.

Well, one woman has challenged herself to take random gifts given to her by her parents into really cool pieces of home décor, and the results are downright stunning.



WATCH VIDEO HERE

Emma Foss runs the Y Street Studio channel over on TikTok and said channel is typically focused on DIYing, creating art out of nothing, and upcycling things that have been given to her or that she has found in random places. So when she had the chance to upcycle and create art out of random bits and bobs her parents had given her, Emma jumped on the chance and ran with it.

And today her video is focused on… a very random piece of wood. You could call it a log, maybe, but really it's more just a gnarled burl, but Emma can see the hidden potential of the piece. She starts by sketching out the general shape of the wood onto a thick piece of paper, then paints a lovely bonsai-esque tree that follows the shape of that sketch.

From there Emma cuts out her watercolor painting before adding a few other sketches, including a teeny tiny woman stepping out of the knotted center of the wood, then begins attatching each of these drawings onto the wood. The end result is a gorgeous piece of mini-artwork that really gives life to an otherwise trash piece of wood and we are in love!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.