Skip to main content

Woman Transforms Random Tree Log Into Adorable Decoration

And honestly it looks amazing.

Have you ever been given something random by a close family friend, parent, or even an overly friendly neighbor? Most of us have, and occasionally it can be a bit hard to figure out exactly what to do with said gift.

Well, one woman has challenged herself to take random gifts given to her by her parents into really cool pieces of home décor, and the results are downright stunning.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Emma Foss runs the Y Street Studio channel over on TikTok and said channel is typically focused on DIYing, creating art out of nothing, and upcycling things that have been given to her or that she has found in random places. So when she had the chance to upcycle and create art out of random bits and bobs her parents had given her, Emma jumped on the chance and ran with it.

And today her video is focused on… a very random piece of wood. You could call it a log, maybe, but really it's more just a gnarled burl, but Emma can see the hidden potential of the piece. She starts by sketching out the general shape of the wood onto a thick piece of paper, then paints a lovely bonsai-esque tree that follows the shape of that sketch.

From there Emma cuts out her watercolor painting before adding a few other sketches, including a teeny tiny woman stepping out of the knotted center of the wood, then begins attatching each of these drawings onto the wood. The end result is a gorgeous piece of mini-artwork that really gives life to an otherwise trash piece of wood and we are in love!


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

christmas arch
Article

This DIY Budget Friendly Ornament Arch Will Take Your Christmas Décor to a Whole New Level

shutterstock_533329660
Article

Woman Repurposes Butcher Block Tool Box as a Kitchen Storage Island and It’s Genius

wooden ladder
Article

Trendy Vintage Ladder Gets the Perfect “Second Chance”

bathroom mirrors
Article

Woman Uses Dollar Tree Black Tape to Give Bathroom Mirror Ultimate Upgrade

air clay checkered dish
Article

Woman Makes Trendy Looking Coasters Out of Crayola Air Dry Clay

disco
Article

This Is a Sign You Need to Get Yourself Some Funky Disco Tiles

shutterstock_1923641291
Article

Watch This Cafe’s Bathroom Get a Flamingo Makeover

looking at wall
Article

How Do You Know What To Put on Your Walls? Just Use These Simple Tips!

amazon finds
Article

These Amazon Finds Will Cut Your Cleaning Time In Half

home office
Article

Woman Builds Husband the Perfect Home Office In Just 2 Weeks

bottle brush Christmas trees
Article

Think You Have an Obsession? You Have Nothing on This Christmas-Loving Woman

dumpster diving
Article

Woman Finds Hundreds of Once Perfectly Good Mugs Home Goods Allegedly Tossed In the Dumpster

Black accent wall
Article

This Might Be Your Sign to Paint Your CeIling Black

christmas stockings
Article

Woman Does Trendy “Christmas Bomb” Video With a Steamy Twist

Curtains
Article

Here's an Easy Way to Make Your Home Look Expensive

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.