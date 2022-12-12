Woman Constructs a Dreamy Tree Out of Books

Book lovers can never have too many books, am I right?! Such is the case with this book lover @needabiggerbookshelf who has so many books that she was able to make a giant Christmas tree out of some of her books and we have to admit, this is one of our favorite DIY Christmas trees we’ve seen on our TikTok timeline!

Keeping up her tradition of creating a book tree for the past four years, @needabiggerbookshelf decided to document the process of building her book tree from the ground up and we are happy she did because it cleverly displays her love of books and gives fellow book lovers a great idea to create a similar book tree with their books as well. We love how she incorporated using clear lights throughout the tree and made the colors of the books stand out even more!

Clearly, she loves books and it appears that her TikTok name handle may be true given that she was able to create this beautiful massive tree out of books and not touch one of the books on the bookshelf next to the tree!

As @kimberleeannpossible wrote in the comment section “This is quite a novel idea!”

