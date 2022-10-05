Skip to main content

Here’s How to Properly Propagate a Tree

All you need is some dirt and some duct tape (yes, really).

Tree propagation is a great way of getting that prized apple tree that you so love from your neighbor, or maybe you’ve got a rare cutting that you want to grow but know it won’t root that well. But that doesn’t mean that propagation is all that easy, either, and that is one reason why we are always on the lookout for ways to make it a little bit simpler!

So if you are ready for an inexpensive ‘unlimited tree glitch’ in real life then you have to check out this hack!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

TheLawnTools is a TikTok channel dedicated to, you guess it, lawncare, maintenance, and other similar activities. This means that trees fall under their purview, and we love this hack that makes it super simple, and cheap, to propagate your favorite tree (or trees!)

To start off you will want to fill a baggie with some soil, preferably one with good nutrients or even some potting soil. Then cut a ring around your tree, stripping the bark off of the stem where you will eventually cut the branch off. Take your baggie of soil, cut it open, then fold the cut and soil, around the stripped piece of tree.

From there you will want to wrap the baggie in some duct tape, which will not only keep the soil in place but will also keep the area warm and moist. Wrap that duct tape with some tin foil, making sure to tighten either side around your branch. From there you only need to leave it for about six weeks or so and remove everything. You should be able to see roots growing into the soil and you can lop off the branch just below, then plant your new tree in the ground wherever you want!

And that is it! Really simple and cheap, right? So go out and copy-paste yourself a whole forest! 

clover lawn
Article

Oregon Man Over Seeds Lawn With Clover and the Result Is Pretty Stunning

library shelves
Article

Woman Converts Closet into a Stunning Library

flies on food
Article

A White Paper Towel Can Help You Catch Flies Like a Kung Fu Master

Draped curtains and plants
Article

Man Promises Husband He Will Buy Him Whatever Plants He Can Carry, and He Gets Pretty Creative

Made Solid Leather Wrapped Vase Cognac Cowhide LEATHER FN Vase
Article

Woman Dupes Over $100 West Elm Vase With Supplies From Dollar Tree and We Honestly Couldn’t Tell a Difference

ghost decorations
Article

Add Something Boo-Tiful To Your Halloween Decor With These Cheesecloth Ghosts

kids crafting
Article

Need A Cute Craft Idea For Your Kids? Try This Beautiful Leafy Mermaid!

sewing corset
Article

To Make Pleats In Fabric, Apparently All You Need Is a Fork

woman using power tools
Article

Husband Asks Wife Why She’s Measuring Something and Gets the “Response” All Men Fear

tile markings
Article

Watch Woman Make DIY Bathroom Tiles for Under $50

wall shelf
Article

Woman Transforms Pallet Into Gorgeous Shelving

apple tree
Article

Family Plants a “Placenta Apple Tree” That Will Grow With Newborn Daughter

kitchen organizing
Article

Woman Completely Changes Entire Vibe Of Kitchen By Making Simple Change

carpet cleaning
Article

Woman’s Boyfriend’s Son Knocks Over 1 Gallon of Pink Paint Onto Carpet, and Here’s What It Took to Fix It

indoor trash can
Article

Video Shows Why You Need to Drill a Hole In the Side Of Your Trashcan Right Now

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.