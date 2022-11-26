Woman Shares Genius Way to Keep Star From Falling Off the Christmas Tree

Every year, we all put up with the same problem: how do you make sure that star doesn't fall off the top of your tree?

The holidays are the perfect time to showcase your Christmas tree and its ornaments. But you might be surprised to learn that not all tree toppers are created equal. Some of them can cause your star to fall off the top of your tree! If you want to ensure that your treetop decoration stays exactly where it belongs, check out this hack for keeping a star topper from falling off the Christmas tree.

Even with this hack, there are some things you can do to make extra sure that topper (or ornaments, garland, etc.) don't fall.



Make sure that you choose a tree with sturdy branches. If they're too flimsy, then they may not hold up under the weight of your tree topper. Make sure that you have enough ornaments on your tree so that there's plenty of weight distributed throughout it—otherwise, the branches may not be able to support an extra ornament at their tips!

People loved this hack, and even had some tips for making it work even better.

"Just a suggestion - paint the the rod green (or not). Looks great." @OrangePixieDust

Others shared what they thought was common knowledge about securing tree toppers. You put whatever works for you into action!

"You bend the top branch in half put the topper on, and twist it until it's tight." @Kristin Warhurst

It's not a big deal. But if it happens at the wrong moment, it can really ruin the magic of Christmas. And even though most people don't think about this little detail much, it can be pretty stressful to figure out how to keep that star from falling off your tree! Plus, if it's an heirloom or family treasure, you don't want it to fall and break.

