Man’s Cheap and Easy Hack For More Deck Privacy Is One To Steal

Now that summer is here, we’ll likely spend a lot more time outdoors hosting parties, swimming in the pool, tending to your garden or simply relaxing outside on your patio reading a book.

Whatever your preference in outdoor activities, one thing most of us appreciate when basking in the sun in our backyards, is a little privacy. Sure, a fence is one step to ensure your backyard solitude, however, if you live on a hill or have an outdoor patio and are looking for an extra boost of privacy, interior designer Gilla Leigh shows us how this easy hack basically guarantees us even more privacy. And it doesn’t take too long to do!

In the video, all they did was head to their local Home Depot to purchase a few panels of vinyl trellises before simply applying the trellis panels to their patio from the very top of the patio to the bottom. So simple and after they add the honeysuckle vines to the trellis, it’ll be even more stunning!

People in the comments were in love with this simple hack and the beautiful outcome and we are, too! We also love how this hack is a great way to acquire more shade from the sun, which is perfect for people who live in areas with brutally hot temperatures.

With a hack this easy to do, how many of you are running to your local home improvement store to tackle this simple DIY?