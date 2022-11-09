Skip to main content

Woman Makes Trendy Looking Coasters Out of Crayola Air Dry Clay

And it looks so cute!

It’s no secret that we love our Pinterest-worthy finds. Whether we’re redoing a room to fit our Pinterest-y vibes we hope to attain in our space, or we find an item that we have to get our hands on, we’re always for a good DIY that will help us reach our Pinterest vibe goals

Such is the case with TikToker @_moody_day_. Rather than pay $20 for only one cute-checkered coaster, she decided to create it herself and thankfully, she posted exactly how she did it!

Using Crayola Air Dry Clay, she carved out the desired shape of the soon-to-be coasters before moving onto the next step of smoothing out the surface and edges of the coasters. To paint them, she used Blick studio acrylic paint and mixed together purple and white to get a whimsical lavender color, and started painting small squares to create a checkered pattern on the DIY coaster. She then completed the sane process with the remaining two coasters except painted squares using the color mustard yellow and the other coaster a dark forest green color. To seal the colors, she simply used clear top coal nail polish since she didn’t have any glaze.

We love how the completed look resulted in three beautiful checkered-patterned coasters — what a fun DIY!

