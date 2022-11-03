Trick-or-Treaters Show Up to Woman's Porch to Get Candy Bags, but Got This Instead…

One of the Halloween trends that’s been popular in recent years has been leaving a candy bucket full of candy outside on the porch for trick or treaters to come and take only a few pieces of candy before moving on to the next house. This is beneficial for people who aren’t home for various reasons, but still want to giveaway treats to the kids in their neighborhood.

Well, one woman forgot it was Halloween and left her porch light on, but didn’t have any candy to pass out, however, she did have something else on her porch that kids mistakenly thought were treat bags. Poor kids!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

After working all day, TikTok user @thecrisps was able to walk her dogs and rather than put the dog waste from the week in the trashcan, she left it on her front porch because her trash day was the next day. Unfortunately, when the trick-or-treaters stopped by, they each picked up one bag and added it to their candy collection, not knowing that they were actually grabbing dog poop, and low-key doing her a favor by removing the dog poop from the front porch.

Of course we all feel bad for the kids that picked up those bags, but it’s also kind of funny, especially when you go to the comment section. “Welp there goes their villain origin story. LOL” @izzy_13itch wrote. “They were so polite, too. Everyone just took one, LOL” @peskybarb commented. “Someone just scheduled egging appointments for the next 20 years,” @meanface2u shared.

As one viewer pointed out, perhaps the kids should’ve knocked before taking a bag because unfortunately, they got the rare — unintentional — trick.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.