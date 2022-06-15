Skip to main content

DIY ‘Trick’ Picture Frame Is a Brilliant Way To Never Lose Your Remote Again

Functional and aesthetically pleasing

We’ve all experienced losing a television remote. Instead of getting up to manually power on the TV, we’ll spend unnecessary time looking for the remote only to find it deeply squished between the couch cushions. Sure, the obvious option to avoid losing the remote is to simply place it on the coffee table, but if you have little kids, then you likely know that option will only work temporarily before your child begins to take off with it and you’re now playing a game of chase.

If you rather avoid all of that hassle and are looking for a different option that not only will help prevent losing the remote, but can also match your room’s aesthetic, then this easy project from TikTok DIY mom @vilda143 is perfect for you!

WATCH THE VIDEO

This hack so genius and simple to do! Besides the fact that it doesn’t take too long to complete, we also appreciate that you can hide a few things in the picture frames and no one would ever know. And if you have young kids, this hack is even better since they likely won’t be able to reach the picture frame depending on how high you place the frame on the wall.

Her followers flooded the comments sharing their love for this DIY project and we definitely get it. We love this customizable DIY, too!

Bookshelf
Article

Woman Makes The Tiniest Mexican Restaurant Out Of An Old Popcorn Box...and TikTok is Obsessed

1 hour ago
Ministry of Silly Walks Sign
Article

Woman Puts ‘Silly Walking Sign’ In Front Of House and Camera Proves It Was 100% Worth It

3 hours ago
Leafs
Article

Ceramic Artist Uses Real Plants to Decorate Pieces and It’s Breathtaking

4 hours ago
Shower curtain rings
Article

Woman Transforms Dollar Tree Shower Curtain Rings Into Stunning Outdoor Lighting

6 hours ago
Target aisles
Article

Mom’s Hack for Keeping Kids Distracted While Shopping at Target Is Pure Genius

7 hours ago
Trash picking
Article

Woman Share How to Trash Pick Like a ‘Pro’ and TBH Her Finds Are Mind-Blowing

8 hours ago
DIY Bathroom Caddy
Article

Woman Makes Elegant Bathroom Caddy From Dollar Tree Finds

9 hours ago
Before and after home renovation
Article

Woman Scores Home for $32k And Transforms It Into an Oasis

Jun 14, 2022
Mushroom lamp
Article

Woman Uses Dollar Tree Glassware to Recreate Expensive HomeGoods Mushroom Lamp

Jun 14, 2022
Bucket of water
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Planter That Doubles As a Rainwater Barrel

Jun 14, 2022
Tile table
Article

Woman Transforms Thrifted Piece Into Popular Modern Tile Table For Half the Price

Jun 14, 2022
Disco ball
Article

Artist Transforms Every Inch Of Their House Into a Giant Disco Ball

Jun 14, 2022
Woman cleaning
Article

Woman Shares The Best Kitchen Hack For Storing Trash Bags

Jun 13, 2022
tomato plants
Article

Here Are Two Things You Should Do Every Time You Water Your Tomato Plants

Jun 13, 2022
shutterstock_1641511906
Article

Mom Transforms Bath Time Into the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

Jun 13, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.