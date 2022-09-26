These Magic Pond Trinket Boxes Are the Cutest Way to Store Your Small Stuff

Jewelry boxes have always been a necessary item to have in your bedroom for when it’s time to take off your jewelry before going to sleep at night or when you need to do a household chore such as washing dishes and you don’t want to do so wearing any rings.

However, the problem with solely using a jewelry box is not always convenient to go to your bedroom when you want to remove your jewelry for a random reason. So in situations like this, these cute trinket boxes courtesy of TikTok content creator Hallie of @mousehollow are so perfect!

As seen in the video, Hallie starts off this easy and cute DIY project using tiny gold aluminum tin jars with a see-through lid. She decorated the magic pond trinket boxes by using Mod Podge to create a water-like ripple design on the lid which makes it appear as though your jewelry or whatever you choose to place in these boxes are under water. To finish this simple DIY, she simply hot glued some moss and sea shells onto the perimeter of the lid.

Unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers took to the comment section to share their thoughts regarding this beautiful DIY. “Thank you for this. My dear snail turbo just died and I’ll forever love him this is now gonna be made into his forever resting place thank you so much,” @hitlistforabish shared. “Hear me out... what if you put a little string of twinkle lights inside,” @b_r0ke wrote. “Are you kidding I’m in love,” @gabby0q commented.

Uhhh, we all are in love with these cute trinket boxes! They’re especially perfect to keep when you’re on the go or are too busy to go to your room to place your jewelry in the jewelry box. Plus, you can use these for all of your other trinkets, too.