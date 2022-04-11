Skip to main content

Aunt's 'Color Coding' Trick for Telling Triplets Apart Is Met With Mixed Emotions

The genius, albeit controversial, trick for parents of multiples has people feeling some type of way,

So do you perchance remember the episode of Full House when Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse had to tell their twins apart and were second guessing, well, everything? Apparently, that absolutely happens in real life too. When twins, or in this case triplets, are identical, telling them apart (especially in an emergency situation) can be tricky, so logically it makes sense to have a back up plan. And sometimes that plan, while effective, isn't everyone's notion of a good idea. 

The "World's Okayest Aunt" on TikTok known as Amy Jo recently revealed how she and her family keep her triplet nephews straight with a little nail polish, and people have feelings about it. 

The post, which has racked up 1.2 million likes and over 9,2000 comments, shows Amy Jo's triplet nephews all sitting in a row. The aunt, who has shared dozens of videos of her brother's kids, including his eldest son, address a question they get often: How do you tell them apart? While the family prides themselves on knowing who is who pretty well, she admitted that they were "color coded" in case of emergences. She then showed each boy with their big toes painted a different color. 

Followers were equally delighted and slightly perturbed at this development. Many chimed in saying that in their experiences with multiples having some sort of identity marker was essential, especially in situations where they needed to tell right away who was who. Others, while seeing the humor in it, wondered if anyone accidentally ever labeled the wrong kid the wrong color and grew up under a different name because of it. 

Listen, when you have to manage three babies on very little sleep, you can make all the  negative comments you want about this method. But until then, let's just applaud this family's ingenuity, eh?

