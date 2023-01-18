Woman Creates an Accent-Checkered Door Frame and It Looks Trippy

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There are many ways that you can create a cool accent wall. You could use mirrors to give it a disco vibe or painter's tape to create a checkered accent wall. You could also easily create an accent door frame.

That's exactly what artist and TikTok creator Cailey Elliott did. Let's take a peek!

So trippy!

It seems fairly easy to do by yourself. All you need is a lot of painter's tape, and the paint of your choice, as well as some paintbrushes. She used black, and also some white paint.

With painter's tape, she created a checkered pattern with the help of her friend and painted some black and some of it white. You just can't get confused!

This also goes well with the blue-painted walls, as it creates a contrast. And of course, the cool art they created!

Well done!

Let's find out what TikTok had to say.

TikToker @incaseyouwerewond commented,

"Being able to make art with someone is a dream I never dreamed of. Love this."

I do, too! It's art, as well as giving a home a makeover!

And TikToker @lexieizdead said,

"When they say talking to me is like talking to a wall, this better be the wall."



That's a great annotation. I also don't see myself as a generic white wall.

Another person (@cloud9fairyy) wrote,

"Wow. this is absolutely stunning! AND THE TEAMWORK?!! It's hard to work with someone in art... I have to give yall props for that."

I agree, it sure is. They just vibe together!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.