Skip to main content

Woman Creates Functional Sink Out Of Thrifted Music Instrument

We cannot get over how stunning and creative this is.

Nowadays, it seems as though you can repurpose just about anything. From transforming an Ikea bunkbed into the coolest indoor playhouse or converting a small side table into an adorable tiny pet home, I’ve witnessed just about every kind of item receive a second life, or so I thought; that is until I came across this impressive redo of a musical instrument that was given an opportunity to serve another purpose.

Recently, TikToker @maiara.walsh and a friend uploaded a video showing how they took a thrifted tuba and transformed it into a remarkable working bathroom sink!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The couple got pretty creative with their bathroom decor, and all it took was some blue tape, a few tools- including a drill and saw, some elbow grease, patience, skill and an incredible amount of determination to create this artsy one-of-a-kind bathroom sink.

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

Talk about taking music appreciation to a whole other level!

Not only does the sink instantly jazz up the bathroom space (no pun, intended), but we can also only imagine how beautiful the water sounds when it hits the instrument.

TikTok user @Lizagna said “I want to know what it sounds like when the water runs!”

Honestly, us too!

Related Articles

washing machine
Article

Mom's Genius Laundry Hack Is Perfect For Distracting Little Kids

2 hours ago
view of pool overhead
Article

Family Transforms Pool Into a Breathtaking Aquarium You Can Actually Go Snorkeling In

2 hours ago
empty frame
Article

TikTok Is Obsessed With These DIY Mossy Frames That Are Super Easy to Make

4 hours ago
window sill
Article

People Are Super impressed With This Woman's Trick For Cleaning 'Crusty' Window Sill

5 hours ago
tea cups
Article

Turn Any Ceramic Piece Into a Drainable Planter With This Simple Trick

5 hours ago
colored walls
Article

This 2-Step Hack Gets Crayon Off Walls With Ease

23 hours ago
outdoor pillow on a chair
Article

Mom DIYs No-Sew Outdoor Pillows From Discount Walmart Materials and They're Perfect

May 2, 2022
floral tattoos
Article

People Are Losing It Over These 'Tattoos' Made From Fresh Flowers

May 2, 2022
bunkbed
Article

Mom Transforms Ikea Bunkbed She Scored for $40 Into Epic Playhouse

Apr 29, 2022
agave plant in the desert
Article

People Have Mixed Feelings About Man's 'Dog Poop' Method of Getting New Plants

Apr 29, 2022
tile floor
Article

This 2 Ingredient Dollar Store DIY Hack Gets Grout Sparkling Clean

Apr 29, 2022
portable shower head
Article

Mom Makes Functional Outdoor Shower By the Pool For Under $40

Apr 28, 2022
Chain
Article

Woman Shares She Started Shopping For Jewelry At Ace Hardware and TBH We Get It

Apr 28, 2022
cleaning products
Article

Moms Are Swearing By DIY 'Magic' Cleaning Mixture That Tackles Dirt In Every Single Room

Apr 28, 2022
ghost terrorizing kitchen
Article

Couple Captures Footage In Their Own Kitchen That Looks Like a Scene From 'Poltergeist'

Apr 28, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.