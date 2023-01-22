Woman Uses Over the Door Shoe Rack to Store Tumbler Collection and It’s Genius

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If your collection of tumblers has grown, and you're running out of ways to store them, check out this genius solution.

This woman shares a great idea for storing her water bottles in an over-the-door shoe rack. The best part? They're easy to access when she needs them and look great when they're not being used!

You may have seen the over-the-door shoe rack used to store tumblers. But did you know it can also store other things, like wine glasses and crystal vases?

This is great because it's cheap and easy to put up, and it doesn't take up any room on your kitchen counter. The only downside is that if you don't have an over-the-door shoe rack, you'll need to buy one before using this hack.

In addition, if there are enough tumblers that won't all fit on one rack (i.e., more than 20), this might not be for you since most people only have one or two racks at home anyway!

Folks were big fans of this idea.

"Love this." @Christy

"Hahaha I just did the same thing with all my water bottles!!" @Shannon Poulsen

Who knew that a simple over-the-door shoe rack could be useful to someone with an extensive tumbler collection?

One woman came up with the ultimate storage hack for storing her tumblers. She took an over-the-door shoe rack and hung it on her wall. She measured out where she wanted each shelf, then placed them accordingly. The tumblers fit perfectly on this little shelf, and now she can see all of her tumblers at once!

