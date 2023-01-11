Family DIYS a Light-Up TV Accent Wall and Movie Nights Are About to Be Epic

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

I absolutely love movie night. It’s a great opportunity to get the whole family together, sit down, relax, and watch a movie (or two, or more) while just enjoying quality time with one another. But I also really miss going out to the movies sometimes, especially having that huge theater experience, where the entire space is lit up, and you feel like you are really ‘there’ thanks to the lighting and effects.

Well, Patrick Stenberg and his family have actually come up with a brilliant DIY ‘television accent wall’ that helps bring the movie theater experience home, and they documented the whole process!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The one thing that I love the absolute most about this whole ‘look’ is the fact that it doesn’t totally transform an entire section of your house into a faux theater, the way I have occasionally seen it. Because let’s be honest, not everyone has room for that!

Instead, this process pretty much takes a regular wall and transforms it into a useable ‘theater space’, starting with reactive lights being added to the wall, then an additional slatted half-wall for the television mount being added in front of that. This allows the light to come out from behind and around the sides without being too distracting.

A massive television is one of the last pieces to be added, as well as an entertainment storage piece beneath, and the whole look really comes together with the help of some black paint. All that is left is for the family to sit back and enjoy their new space, and I can only wish we’d gotten a shot of what it looked like being used!



