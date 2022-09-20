Wife Shares Budget-Friendly Way To Get TV Art Without Having a Frame TV

With inflation taking over everywhere causing everyday essentials such as gas and groceries to be at an all-time high, the last thing many consumers want to do is spend a good chunk of their money on popular expensive devices like frame TVs, no matter how great they are.

In situations like this, it’s nice to have a great hack on hand to achieve the popular TV art aesthetic that comes with having a frame TV, and thanks to TikTok content creator @farmhousetofrills we now have exactly that!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As she mentions in the video, all you have to do is simply turn on the TV, go to the YouTube application and search for TV art. Given that the fall season is quickly approaching, you can do just as she did and choose fall TV décor or whatever you’re feeling at the moment. This budget-friendly hack is so simple and can look a lot better than having a simple black screen on the wall, especially depending on your space’s aesthetic.

While the comment section may be mixed with some folks that love this idea and others who’d rather avoid it, we actually think this idea is perfect for people who work from home and want add a bit of décor into their space, but want to do so on a budget.