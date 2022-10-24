Here’s How to Camoflauge Your TV Area

Sorry to bring it to your attention, but your television is probably one of the bulkiest and most eye-sore appliances throughout your entire house, especially if you have it up on a wall somewhere! You may not think about it all that often, but when you do, you won’t be able to un-notice it!

But you’re in luck because we’ve got one TikTok creator who has the perfect solution to sprucing up your television space and making your entire living room look, and feel, so much more appealing!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As Laura, from the LauraCaveHome channel on TikTok, points out - a big television dominating a wall in your living room can make the entire room look darker and more crowded - not necessarily the look that most of us are going for! And yes, we know that sometimes having the bigger television is all that matters to some of us, but there is also an argument to be made for having a space that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing!

So Laura has a way to do both, and it technically involves crowding the space a bit more, helping to distract from the overwhelming presence of the tv itself. Start off by adding some plants to soften up the space, especially if you can get taller ferns that delicately fall over the edges of the tv without blocking the view. Add pictures or even large posters to either side to help also distract the eye, and add shelving to help draw attention upwards.

To finish off the look, use YouTube TV Art to turn your television into a work of living art. Taken altogether, your tv will no longer be the main thing that draws attention, but instead, be just another part of the artistic space that you have created!