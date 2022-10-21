Skip to main content

Woman Installs Ornate Frame Around TV and It Looks Stunning

It totally changes the space.

Have you ever wanted to really elevate your space but you weren’t sure where to even start? So have we, which is why we absolutely love all of the creative people on TikTok and beyond who have come up with so many ways to use everyday DIYs to really give their spaces a complete and total overhaul!

Well, what about looking at your television? Yep, this is one area that usually isn’t given that much thought, but you could take it to a whole new level with one simple design change ala TikTok’er TayBeepBoop.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Now Tay has the right idea when it comes to her television. The wall-mounted tv looked… you know, fine, where it was but it certainly stuck out like a sore thumb on her brilliant white wall. So she decided to fix that with the addition of a gold picture frame. Yep, that is literally all it takes to transform your entire space!

To mimic this DIY on your own, measure your television then find, or even make, a frame that will fit around it. You can find many cute frames at your local big box store or even off of Amazon, and there are even tv-specific frames that you can find online as well!

Attach your television to the wall and then add the frame around it. Depending on the thickness of the television, you may have to get creative with the spacing. You could add some dowels to help hold the frame up while keeping it away from the tv, or find some other way of spacing so you don’t have the two constantly knocking against each other. Of course, most made-for-television frames already take this into account, so if you go that route you won’t have to worry as much!

And once everything is up on the wall all you need to do is sit back and enjoy! We love setting the screen to something picturesque, only to turn the channel when we have friends by just to watch their expressions as the ‘painting’ comes to life!

mom cleaning bathroom
Article

Mom Shares Her Essential Hack for Cleaning a Bathroom In a House Full of Boys

fridge magnets
Article

Family Elevated Kitchen With These Adorable Fridge DIY Frame Magnets

shutterstock_663866968
Article

Young Boy Builds Functional Entertainment Center Out of Lego Blocks

cleaning floor
Article

Man Shows Us the Magic Weapon To Use While Cleaning And It Will Surprise You

sphynx cat
Article

Woman Makes Her Hairless Cat a Coffin Bed And It Totally Fits

adorable dog
Article

Kitchen Has a Secret Pup Station and Dog Lovers Will Adore This

mug rug
Article

These Mug Rugs Are So Adorable

lamp in room
Article

Woman Revives Broken Lamp and TBH It Looks Prettier Than Before

library shelves
Article

Grandpa Builds Secret Library That You Have to Walk Through a Narnia Wardrobe To Get To

Strawberries
Article

Still Throwing Away Strawberry Tops? Here's What You Should Do Instead…

Framed art
Article

Vermont Woman Makes DIY Tapestry Framed Art To Cover Electric Panel and It's Stunning

woman painting mural
Article

Mom Uses Projector to Paint Coolest Anime Wall for Kid, Proving Anyone Can Make a Mural

Dracula
Article

TikToker Recruited Help Finding a Cute Dracula Statue for Very Important Reason

Disco ball
Article

Woman Motivates Herself to Stay Nicotine Free By Rewarding Herself With Tiny Disco Balls

dining set
Article

Florida Woman’s Boyfriend Refurbishes GoodWill Dining Set With Chalk Paint and It’s Stunning

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.