Woman Installs Ornate Frame Around TV and It Looks Stunning

Have you ever wanted to really elevate your space but you weren’t sure where to even start? So have we, which is why we absolutely love all of the creative people on TikTok and beyond who have come up with so many ways to use everyday DIYs to really give their spaces a complete and total overhaul!

Well, what about looking at your television? Yep, this is one area that usually isn’t given that much thought, but you could take it to a whole new level with one simple design change ala TikTok’er TayBeepBoop.

Now Tay has the right idea when it comes to her television. The wall-mounted tv looked… you know, fine, where it was but it certainly stuck out like a sore thumb on her brilliant white wall. So she decided to fix that with the addition of a gold picture frame. Yep, that is literally all it takes to transform your entire space!



To mimic this DIY on your own, measure your television then find, or even make, a frame that will fit around it. You can find many cute frames at your local big box store or even off of Amazon, and there are even tv-specific frames that you can find online as well!

Attach your television to the wall and then add the frame around it. Depending on the thickness of the television, you may have to get creative with the spacing. You could add some dowels to help hold the frame up while keeping it away from the tv, or find some other way of spacing so you don’t have the two constantly knocking against each other. Of course, most made-for-television frames already take this into account, so if you go that route you won’t have to worry as much!

And once everything is up on the wall all you need to do is sit back and enjoy! We love setting the screen to something picturesque, only to turn the channel when we have friends by just to watch their expressions as the ‘painting’ comes to life!