Apparently We’ve Been Hanging TVs Wrong Our Entire Lives

There are a lot of things that we've been doing wrong our entire lives. We just didn't know it until someone came along and told us, which is why we're happy to tell you that hanging your TV on the wall is one of them.

Or at least, it was until recently when some smart person figured out how to hang the TV from the ceiling rather than having it sit there looking like a big black rectangle against your wall. Now that sounds better!

Mounting a TV on the ceiling is a great option for those with limited space and who want to hang their TV over their fireplace or in a nook on the wall. You can also mount your TV to the ceiling if you have a larger screen and want to display it so that it’s less obtrusive.

You might not be aware of it but there's a way to hang your TV from the ceiling rather than on the wall. This will allow for more space around the set and give other people in the room a better view of what's happening on screen. It's also great because it allows them to see everything clearly without sitting right up against it!

Some folks imagined the downfalls (no pun intended) of this mount being improperly installed.

"POV: The TV falls off the mount while you're watching it on the ceiling." @Cayden Drake

"How many people will mount it to the plaster board and not the joist and wonder why it fell down?" @Whites899

While other comments said exactly what we're thinking.

"I want this." @Travis Tirelle Curti

So do we. And we bet you're wondering where to get it. Check it out here to see if you can get your own TV ceiling mount.

