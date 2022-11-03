Skip to main content

Dad Makes Secret Door to Connect Twin’s Rooms and It’s Too Cute

We wonder if the door will grow with them.

Growing up, seeing shows and movies like “Sister, Sister,” “The Parent Trap” or “It Takes Two,” made it seem as though having a twin was the coolest thing in the world. I mean, you’ll always have someone to play with and as you both get older, you’ll have someone to go to concerts with and continue to do practically everything together. While it all sounds nice, I imagine there will be moments when you want your own space and maybe even your own identity as well. So perhaps it’s best that even as a twin, it’s best not to do and share everything with each other.

Knowing how important it is to have your own space, this dad and TikTok user @hakunamatatahome gave his twin toddlers their own space by giving them their own rooms, however he did it with a little twist — he connected their rooms by giving them their own secret door!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

He created this adorable secret entryway by drawing out the simple design of the door before carving it out and adding a cute little wooden door that is on the wall shared between both of their rooms.

The video shows the twins playfully running through the door as they enter the sister’s room and it’s the cutest thing — we love this cute idea!

