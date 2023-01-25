Woman Paints and Stencils Over “Ugly” Bathroom Floor Tiles and the Result Is Seriously Impressive

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you’ve found yourself either moving into or already owning a home with a bathroom then you already know that there are plenty of things that can ‘go wrong’ or be rather ugly. Case in point, those older bathroom tiles that just seem to get ultra disgusting after only a few years.

But they don’t have to be! In fact, Shelby of Salvage.With.Shelby proves that you can have amazing-looking bathroom tiles at very little cost!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So, obviously, you are going to have to start off with some tiles, wherever they are, that you don’t love anymore for whatever reason. They could be old, not fitting your new color scheme or aesthetic, etc. Luckily the reason why you want a change doesn’t really matter in the end.

Start by cleaning the tiles as best you can because you’ll actually be painting them all. You read that right, painting them. Lay down a base color in a neutral tone of your choice, making sure to get full coverage overall, including in all the corners and down any grout lines. This will give you the canvas that you will work on.

After that, come up with your pattern. Shelby uses a gorgeous vintage-looking stencil, which she just tapes to the floor and then paints over before moving on to each new section. It might be a little difficult starting out simply because you want to make sure the stencil is evenly placed apart from each other to help really flesh out the illusion that these are colored tiles, not just painted stencils.

The look is adorable, though I’d suggest sealing it, in the end, to make sure that the paint doesn’t chip or scuff. You could also make it a little easier on yourself by using outdoor paint that will stand up a little better against the constant wear and tear!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.