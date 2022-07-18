Skip to main content

This UK Woman's Backyard Oasis Has Tile and It's Absolutely Perfect

Umm outside tile is about to be "a thing."

When most of us think about upgrading our backyards, we’re usually looking for the most lush green grass, beautiful bright-colored plants and comfortable seating to help create our perfect backyard oasis. And while we love a beautiful landscaped yard composed of bright green, perfectly-coiffed grass, the upkeep can be a bit of a hassle sometimes resulting in many people looking for other options.

Recently, we came across a beautiful landscaped yard composed of a gorgeous rock garden and a variety of beautiful plants, with no grass to mow. While we absolutely love the idea of not having to mow grass, if you’re one of the people who like the idea of having at least some grass, then you may want to consider this beautiful option courtesy of Instagram digital content creator @welcome_to_no.1. Her tiled backyard is absolutely gorgeous!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Isn’t her tiled backyard absolutely gorgeous?! We love the black accented colors against the green grass and the overall look of her manicured backyard. We absolutely love it and so does her followers. “Omg Donna this outdoor space is heavenly!” @locationhouseofbeau commented. “These tiles are beautiful!” @corners.of.our.home_ wrote. “Absolutely stunning job,” @your_tiles commented.

This backyard oasis is perfect for entertaining guests, taking in an afternoon read or even enjoying a yoga session. Would you consider adding tile to your backyard?

Doe eating plants
Article

California Woman Installs Planter Cages to Protect Her Produce and It’s Stunning

1 hour ago
Matches
Article

“Plant Ninja" Shows Us How Match Sticks Can Help Plants Thrive

2 hours ago
coffee table
Article

Woman’s DIY Coffee Table Is Proof Quirky Shapes Can Be Super Elegant

2 hours ago
pokemon cards
Article

Couple Takes Table Transformation To A Whole New Level With One Unusual Add-On

2 hours ago
bugs in kitchen
Article

If You Have Gnats Around the House, You Actually Need to Clean Your Drains

Jul 16, 2022
shutterstock_1777559918
Article

Get Rid of Pesky House Flies With This DIY Elixir

Jul 16, 2022
backyard pool
Article

Kentucky Man’s Backyard Is a True Summer Oasis, Complete With An Epic Pool Slide

Jul 16, 2022
Snake Plant In Window
Article

Woman Comes Up With ‘Sneaky' Trick to Trim Snake Plants

Jul 15, 2022
Dollhouse
Article

Woman Finds Dollhouse Grandpa Built On Facebook Marketplace and Restores It to Its Former Glory

Jul 15, 2022
Bright flowers
Article

New York Woman Decorates Tote Bag With Hammered Flowers and the Result Is Stunning

Jul 15, 2022
Crutches
Article

Woman Gives Thrifted Crutches a Second Life and Turns Them Into a Functional Bookshelf

Jul 15, 2022
crushed eggshells
Article

If You Want To Deep Clean Your Oven, Stop Throwing Away Your Eggshells

Jul 15, 2022
Sunset castle mirror
Article

Woman Upgrades Thrifted Sconce and It’s New Look Is Magical

Jul 15, 2022
garden fence
Article

Couple Transforms Backyard and Saves Thousands of Dollars By Using Unconventional Materials

Jul 14, 2022
lofted bed
Article

Mom Ditches Idea of Bunk Beds for DIY ‘Loft Beds’ and Your Kids Are Gonna’ Want Them Too!

Jul 14, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.