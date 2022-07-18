This UK Woman's Backyard Oasis Has Tile and It's Absolutely Perfect

When most of us think about upgrading our backyards, we’re usually looking for the most lush green grass, beautiful bright-colored plants and comfortable seating to help create our perfect backyard oasis. And while we love a beautiful landscaped yard composed of bright green, perfectly-coiffed grass, the upkeep can be a bit of a hassle sometimes resulting in many people looking for other options.

Recently, we came across a beautiful landscaped yard composed of a gorgeous rock garden and a variety of beautiful plants, with no grass to mow. While we absolutely love the idea of not having to mow grass, if you’re one of the people who like the idea of having at least some grass, then you may want to consider this beautiful option courtesy of Instagram digital content creator @welcome_to_no.1. Her tiled backyard is absolutely gorgeous!

Isn’t her tiled backyard absolutely gorgeous?! We love the black accented colors against the green grass and the overall look of her manicured backyard. We absolutely love it and so does her followers. “Omg Donna this outdoor space is heavenly!” @locationhouseofbeau commented. “These tiles are beautiful!” @corners.of.our.home_ wrote. “Absolutely stunning job,” @your_tiles commented.

This backyard oasis is perfect for entertaining guests, taking in an afternoon read or even enjoying a yoga session. Would you consider adding tile to your backyard?