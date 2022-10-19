Skip to main content

If You’re Tired Of Flowers, This DIY Wedding Centerpiece Is Perfect

This looks stunning.

Everyone who has gotten married at least once in their lifetime knows how stressful it can be to plan one, even as a wedding planner. Sometimes the bride-to-be has to jump in and help out creating a beautiful centerpiece, which is one of the most important pieces in a wedding, next to the wedding cake. 

TikTok creator Anna of the channel @designsbyshadiek came up with a gorgeous idea for a wedding centerpiece that doesn't involve flowers, as you can see in her video. 

WATCH THE VIDEO

It looks like it came straight out of a princess movie! So cute and easy to make! 

If you want to recreate this - wedding or not - you just need a few things you can get at the Dollar Store and Michaels. 

Let's start with the base, which is a plastic plate. You would then add a PVC pipe which you'd hot glue to the plate, add some quick-dry cement - for permanent weight - and let it dry. Next, use a cute and girly umbrella - maybe a vintage one - which you'd have to sand down, so it fits at least 2'' inside the PVC pipe, and add some white paint so it matches the pipe. For the bottom, you'd use some wet floral foam, as it is heavy enough to stand on its own, and then add some fake flowers. And lastly, hang those cute acrylic candle holders with invisible thread and attach them to the branches of the umbrella, add the faux tea lights, and your DIY project is completed. That simple! 

We love this out-of-the-ordinary wedding centerpiece idea!

shutterstock_1962169618
Article

Watch This Shelf Turn Into a West Elm Dupe

Bathroom
Article

This Woman Transforms Her Small Bathroom into Something Luxurious

shutterstock_224194651
Article

Woman Does Unique Pattern On the Front Door and It’s Changing the Way We Think About Exteriors

watering plants
Article

Man Discovers “Pens” That Can Save Your Houseplant’s Life

90s style
Article

Woman Takes TikTok On Tour of her In-Laws 90s Time Capsule Bathroom

scheming man
Article

Husband Foolishly Tries to School Wife for Leaving Something Out of Place and Regrets It Instantly

Woman cleaning
Article

Husband Secretly Hires Cleaning Ladies and Tries to Pass It Off As His Own Handy Work

shutterstock_690469831
Article

This Woman Designed Her Kitchen Island With Resin

little girl painting a wall
Article

Mama Lets Her Kiddo Choose The Look Of Her Room and the Results are Stunning

ceiling fan in bedroom
Article

This Has to Be The Most Genius Way to Clean Your Ceiling Fans

peel and stick
Article

To Change Up The Look Of Your Stairs All You Need Is One Simple Hack

cleaning dust
Article

For Anyone Freshly Starting Out On Their Own, These Cleaning Tricks Are Life-Savers

ceramic dishes
Article

Take the “Faux Ceramic” DIY a Step Further With This Neat Trick

shutterstock_1490120168
Article

Woman Proves You Only Need Two Items to Flip a Table

Bed
Article

This Hack Will Make Your Mattress Smell Fresh and Clean, Better Than a New One

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.