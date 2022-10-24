Skip to main content

I Don’t Care If You Hate Halloween, You Need to See This DIY Uncle Fester Lamp

Pure. Talent.

You may not have seen an Addam’s Family show or clip in years but we bet that you can probably still repeat every line of the intro song, complete with finger snaps. With us, all it takes is someone even humming that little melody and we’re automatically snapping along, almost as if our brains are on autopilot.

Suffice it to say, we love the Addam’s Family. So when we saw one crafty TikTok creator sculpt herself a Fester-themed lamp, you know we had to jump all over it and show you guys and gals right away!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To start off, we’d like to point out that Kallie Weisgarber, the creator in this video, has never sculpted before. So there are some major points already in her favor from trying something so insanely challenging.

She starts off with a general shape made out of tinfoil which she then starts slinging some clay onto and beginning to shape down. Some folding here, a poke there, and a lot of careful time and effort and we see the beginnings of a head start to take shape. The entire base is then chucked into the oven to cook and cool before Kallie brings it back out and starts the painting process.

To finish off the look Kallie wraps the base, aka the shoulders, of Fester in some brown cloth and faux fur, making it look like the upper torso of the familiar Uncle. Now what we love most about this is that poor Fester’s head is an actual functioning lamp. The lightbulb goes in through the mouth and screws into the lamp base which can then be turned on!

Honestly, the finished look is both creepy and cool, which perfectly fits in with the overall aesthetic of any Addam’s Family member!

mobile home
Article

Virginia Mom Says Daughter’s Friends’ Parents Bullied Her for Living In a Trailer Park, So She Showed Off Just How Gorgeous It Is

hand towels
Article

If You Hate Having People Touch the Same First Towel In the Bathroom: This Dollar Store Trick Is a Life-Saver

little mouse in house
Article

Woman’s Genius All-Natural Satchels Are the Chemical-Free Way to Keep Mice Out of the House

Skeletons
Article

Neighbors Engage In a Full-In Skeleton War and It’s Too Good

Mirror
Article

Woman Gives Antique Mirror Epic Update

Wall Demo
Article

You Will Not Believe What This Couple Found Hidden In Their Walls

sconces on brick wall
Article

These Wireless Wall Sconces Are a Total Vibe

Hardwood floors stain
Article

TikToker Swoops in to Help Frazzled Woman Remove Stain From Hardwood Floor

clutter
Article

Texas Couple’s Decluttering Challenge Has Them Tossing Two Things a Day Each

Fireplace
Article

Woman Restores Fireplace and More to It’s Former Glory and the Before/After Is Jaw-Dropping

shutterstock_2157768573
Article

Mom Offers Solution For Parents of Destructive Toddlers and It’s So Genius

shutterstock_459573091
Article

Sentimental Folks Will Love This Decorative Idea That Honors All the Important Notes In Your Life

Disco Ball
Article

This DIY Disco Mirror Is the Grooviest Thing You’ve Ever Seen

purple paint
Article

Woman’s Bathroom Mural Is So Simple and Cute

mosaic tiles
Article

Woman Turns Tree Stump Into Mosaic Masterpiece

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.