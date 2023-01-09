Woman's Cleaning Tip for Renters Is Something You Probably Never Even Thought About

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

When you’re moving into a new home, there’s a lot to think about including how you’re going to decorate the space and make it cozy enough to represent you. While the two aforementioned things are quite a big deal, the cleanliness of your new space is just as big of a deal as well.

Often times, when you move into your new space, if it appears to be clean and smells good, we’re ready to start unpacking and putting items into their respective areas, however TikTok content creator recently shared a surprising cleaning tip ever renter should do and now that we’ve learned this one tip, it’s now going to be a requirement going forward!

In the quick and helpful video, she provided a few beneficial tips, however one that particularly stood out to us was the tip suggesting to have the maintenance team switch out every toilet seat in the home and watch them while they do the job to ensure it’s done.

Prior to this video, we never knew this was something that property managers would do upon request, but much like her followers in the comment section. we’re so happy she shared this information — it’s so helpful to know this!

