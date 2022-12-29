Never Knew You Needed Under-Cabinet Motion Lights Until Now

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

I cannot even begin to count the number of times that I have attempted to stumble my way into the kitchen at some ungodly hour of the morning when everything is still dark, only to find myself completely lost. I spend what feels like an eternity hunting for the light switch, or stubbing my toes on everything that I would swear was a foot or more to the left last time I could remember.

Well, one helpful TikTok creator has pointed out that we could all avoid such struggles by making one simple swap in our kitchen areas. I’ll let Brianna of BDemm Designs explain!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Now, Brianna, like many of us, has apparently had her issues with her kitchen at night. Her video starts off with her walking into her nearly pitch-black kitchen, complete with a rather ‘pointy’ island located right in the middle, just perfect for stubbing toes or catching a hip as you walk by.

But moments after she steps into the room, something amazing happens. Without having to reach for a light or flip a switch, there is automatic lights that come on instead, almost as if by magic!



Luckily for us it isn’t actually magic - instead, it is a series of motion-activated lights that turn on as soon as they sense movement in the area. Even better, they are tucked away under the cabinets so there aren’t any ultra-obvious lights taking up space. Instead they simply turn on when needed, and are hidden away when not.

Seems like the perfect compromise, right? I think so!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.