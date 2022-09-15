Skip to main content

Woman Teaches Husband To Keep His Eyes Open While Trimming Trees

Equal parts cute and terrifying!

 We love watching couples pranking each other. Honestly, we kind of think that the couples that prank together, stay together. Well, you could take it too far and really upset your significant other, but good, harmless fun is such a lovely thing to watch.

So when we saw this video of a wife totally pranking her poor husband who was only trying to do some work around the house and maybe clean up an overgrown shrub or two, you know we had to feature it.

TikTok creator Roxlee is the brilliant and hilarious half of a suburban duo, and the person doing the pranking in this video. We start off with a nice view of the pair’s backyard, wide and open, and Roxlee’s husband walking up and down the tree hedge off to the left. (Which, can we just insert here, #backyardgoals?)

He draws a little closer and tension enters, and we see a little… a little ‘something’ poking out between a pair of trees. The husband doesn’t spot it quite at first until you see him suddenly take off running like he is trying to compete in an Olympic sport.

And right behind him, charging like a rhino, comes Roxlee… Dressed in a glorious blow-up unicorn costume. We get a few pans of the poor man being hunted down by this pink and purple unicorn, at least until he stops, trying to get his wife to just stop.

Unfortunately, Roxlee either doesn’t hear, or she doesn’t care. She slams into her husband at full unicorn-speed, tackling him to the ground. We can practically hear the cackling from through the computer screen, or maybe that is just us?

