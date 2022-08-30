Skip to main content

These Unique Bridal Veils Are Perfect For Quirky Brides

They‘re stunning.

There are some brides who prefer to take the traditional approach when planning their dream wedding — they prefer to have their wedding in a church, wearing a white wedding dress and have their head covered in a traditional white veil that complements their dress. On the other hand, you have brides who opt to forgo the traditional route an do things different, such as wear a lime green or black wedding dress or have a decorative veil rather than a plain veil.

Such is the case with the creator, Kaitlyn, behind TikTok account @bellebotanicalcreations. She encourages brides who dare to be different to do what they want with their wedding look by makeing these beautiful floral wedding veils as an option for the quirky brides and honestly, they’re gorgeous!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, Kaitlyn shows us a beautiful variety of floral veils that she designs, creates and sells through her online boutique Belle Botanical Creations. The unique veils can be created to showcase a bride’s love of wildflowers, daisies, roses and so much more!

Unsurprisingly, her followers took to the comment section to express their thoughts. “WHERE WERE YOU WHEN I GOT MARRIED? I didn't have a veil b/c I hated all the ones I saw. These are GORGEOUS!” @cokeandgrenadine shared. “I would die for any of these veils. They’re stunningggggg,” @danilue4 commented. “I need one of your wildflower veils of I ever get married again. they are beyond beautiful,” @rosasaphir wrote.

Not only are these oils gorgeous, but they’re reasonably priced, too! Check out her shop here

