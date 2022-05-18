Skip to main content

Upcycle Expert Dupes a $900 Lamp Using Just $9 and a Sharpie and People Are Impressed

A sharpie pen did this?!

Thrifting is a skill. It takes a keen set of eyes on a creative individual to look past an item’s initial bland exterior and take it home with them to turn it into an upcycled masterpiece. While some of us may lack having such talent in the thrifting area, sustainable stylist, Sarah Teresinski, whose TikTok account is dedicated to “restyling and upcycling EVERYTHING,” is an expertise in the thrifting world.

Her latest restyle was inspired by a $900 Kelly Wearstler lamp she saw online. Instead of paying the high price, she scored a second-hand $9 lamp and spray painted it with a matte white primer. She then took the superstar of the show - a black Sharpie pen - and went to work! It’s hard to believe she did this with a simple Sharpie!

WATCH THE VIDEO

We love how she made the purposely imperfect design pop even more when she thickened the lines with a black Sharpie paint pen. And finalizing the recycled piece by using a trivet from her kitchen as a base truly makes it stand out even more. This will look amazing in any room but, I would consider placing it near some green plants or on a table against a bold accent wall to make it stand out even more. Really, the design options are just about endless with this stunning upcycle!

Her followers agree. “This is brilliant & looks fabulous!” commented @mamasal23. Another TikTok user said “Looks high-end and gorgeous.” Another viewer @fadurian commented “A lot of times when people replicate a designer look it’s not quite the same. Yours looks better than the designer one!”

Another one of her upcycles we love. We can’t wait to see what she does next!

Dresser
Article

Woman Transforms Old Dresser Into a Stunning Statement Piece Using a ‘Secret’ Weapon

16 hours ago
wallet
Article

Man Finds Wallet in the Street and What He Did Next Is Unbelievable

18 hours ago
Piper Fluted Natural Wood Round Dining Table
Article

Woman Incredibly Dupes a $1700 Table for Just $150

18 hours ago
Baby Teeth
Article

Man Shares a Unique Way to Hold Onto His Daughter's Baby Teeth

22 hours ago
Front porch
Article

Woman Transforms Porch Entryway to Surprise Her Mother-In-Law

May 16, 2022
Spray paint
Article

Couple Restores Trash Picked Wicker Furniture With Simple Hack

May 16, 2022
Brown napkins
Article

‘Old’ Man Shares Another Cheap Genius Beauty Hack

May 16, 2022
Floral bouquet
Article

Watch This Plant Mom Transform Her Dying Flowers Into Beautiful Art With This Easy DIY

May 16, 2022
Fittonia plant
Article

This Simple Watering Hack is Perfect For Busy Plant Parents

May 16, 2022
Plants
Article

Try This Simple Hack If You Struggle With Repotting Your Plants

May 15, 2022
White shirts
Article

Woman Shares Amazing Hack That Makes Her White Clothes Look New Again

May 14, 2022
Orange tree
Article

People Keep Stealing From Woman's Fruit Tree and She Has the Sweetest Response

May 13, 2022
Ivy Tree
Article

Couple Who Thought Their Ivy Was Growing on Old Tree Drunk Discovers It May Actually Be a Tomb

May 13, 2022
Burning Sage
Article

If You're Into Burning Sage, This Man Has a Painfully Obvious Hack For You

May 13, 2022
Nails
Article

Man Shares Genius Wood Glue Hack For Painting His Fingernails

May 13, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.