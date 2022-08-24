Skip to main content

Woman Upcycles Old Dressing Table Into New Desk and the Results are Amazing!

Could this look any more gorgeous?

Upcycling old things, such as tables and chairs or even scattered bits and bobs, is one of the very best ways you can restore old furniture into something new and even valuable for fairly cheap. Best of all you are saving those pieces of furniture from the landfill or being burned, meaning you are continuing the legacy of those that came before you.

Consider it taking trash and turning it into treasure, which is exactly what one woman on TikTok did. She couldn’t afford to buy a brand new desk of her own so, instead, she made one!

The creator at FunkyVintageFlips on TikTok is ‘mid century crazy’, and she loves taking the designs of years past and upcycling them into something that is both beautiful and useful. Case in point - she recently needed a new desk, but decided to create one out of the bones of an old dressing table rather than go out and buy something.

The dressing table itself is an old antique store find, and luckily it is still pretty sturdy. It also has that old world class to it that makes those types of furniture so beloved, even into today. But the wood is showing a lot of wear and tear, so the very first thing that the creator has to do is go ahead and take all of the hardware off and sand everything down.

Once sanded the real fun begins. Different paints, and patterns, were added to the table, and the final reveal is jaw-dropping. She leans hard into a funky style but pairs it with a more modern and updated color palette, meaning that this table can be used well into the future.

We absolutely adore this flip, and you can bet that we will be paying this channel extra attention to see what else this awesome creator comes up with!

