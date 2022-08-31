Skip to main content

Woman Makes Gorgeous Wall Art From Upcycled Goods

The textures are so cool!

Did you know that you could make art, and even really gorgeous art, out of basic items around you? It is true! We have seen a ton of people take ordinary items, like toilet paper rolls or fabric scraps, and turn them into something super cool.

And today we’ve got another totally awesome DIY piece you can create yourself with only a few basic craft supplies that will have you winding up with a piece of wall décor that looks far more expensive than it actually is!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Joleen Emery loves taking random, cast-off items and turning them into gorgeous décor, which you can see on her page over on TikTok. You can see her take anything from leftover craft pom-poms and turn them into decorative wall hangings to using old book scraps to make lovely art.

But today, the video we are focusing on is something gorgeous, a piece of artwork we would love to see on our own wall. And the best thing is - all she uses is hot glue, cardboard, and her own creativity. Well, and a picture frame on which everything rests, you could easily swap that out!

So how does this piece start? First, Joleen lays out her ‘canvas,’ a stretch of fabric in a large frame. She then gets a ton of scrap cardboard and starts to create shapes with them, large and small spirals that are tightly clustered together. Piece by piece she bends, spirals, and glues each together until she has a vast array of textured circles.

Pulling back you can see that these spirals form a larger shape which Joleen then builds off of. More cardboard is added in long strips to form a tree trunk, with more textured shapes added to help fill out the trunk and give it even more visual appeal.

We finally get to see the finished piece on the wall, and boy, does it look good! In fact, we could easily see it going for hundreds of dollars somewhere like Hobby Lobby, but all said and done it probably cost less than a hundred. And of course, you could do so many other shapes and landscapes, so try it, have fun, and we cannot wait to see what you come up with!

