Watch This Man Concoct the Strangest Upside Down Flower Arrangement

It looks like magic!

Flowers have a language all of their own, and artistic arrangements of flowers for display or gifting can often be a great way of showing off your knowledge of this secret language. Want to tell someone that you will never forget them? Gift them a white carnation! Or, instead of the typical rose, maybe show off a red tulip if you want to tell someone you love them!

Even better than their hidden meanings, flowers are just gorgeous. And what better way of showing them off than putting them on display in your own home? Gamy from TikTok is showing us the perfect way of preserving flowers, and it is a little unusual but bare with us. The results are downright gorgeous!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The idea behind this ‘upside-down’ flower arrangement is to get a small vase, wide enough to fit your flowers in but not so wide that you are going to be using a lot of water to fill it up. Think something more akin to a candle votive rather than a wide lip vase.

Then get whatever flowers you want to display, preferably some with longer stems, and here is one of the many cool tricks that Gamy shows off in the video. You can cut the lower end of the stem or stems off, slice them down the middle, and actually use the cut and split ends to hold your flowers in place! Simply insert the remaining end of the stem still connected with the flower in through the slit you’ve sliced in the cut off half, then rest both edges along the vase so that the flowers hang down into the glass. Cut off just enough that the stem fits snug and secure at the base of the glass.

Next, add a bit more foliage to fill out the empty space, again using the same split part of the stem to help hold the new pieces in place. Add as much or as little as you want here, it is really up to you. You’ll want to add water next, filling it up as much as possible so that you don’t have any air bubbles leftover.

And finally, cut a small piece of paper to size slightly larger than the mouth of your glassware. Lay it right along the rim, then spritz it lightly with water before laying a small piece of glass over the top of it. This step will both help keep the glass attached and prevent most of the leakage. All you have left to do is put it on some sort of display piece, such as how Gamy uses a small bit of cut wood, and show it off! 

