Woman Flips Ikea Shelves Upside Down for Genius Reason

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you're a budget-conscious DIYer, there's no shame in using the tools at your disposal. For example, if you have an Ikea Billy bookcase laying around (and who doesn't?), there's no reason it shouldn't be used to create something new and exciting. So whether you're furnishing an apartment, building a house from scratch, or just looking for ways to make your existing home look more stylish, we want to share some tips about buying quality products at affordable prices.

One woman took her Billy bookcase and flipped it upside down, thus creating a new DIY shelf unit that was both functional and cute!

The classic Billy bookcase from Ikea is an excellent option for a budget-conscious DIYer. These shelves are easy to assemble and versatile, so you can use them in many rooms of your home.

The comments revealed some helpful info about pricing. "Looks amazing and looks expensive. What was your final cost? It's gorgeous!" @TT Makes Me Laugh

The creator @ Slone | DIY • DESIGN shared,

"The cost of everything was around $1900. I have 20 ikea pieces, caulking, primer, paint, 2x4 base, wood trim pieces, crown & base boards, cabinet hardware & wallpaper inside."

One commenter was grateful to find another DIYer with their same genius. "Yes upside down! I did this too and I’m always telling people and flip the tops!" @Home Sweet Pink

The beauty of this DIY Ikea project is that it doesn't require a lot of skill and can be completed in just a few hours. You don't need to be an expert carpenter to make this work, either—just a little bit of elbow grease and ingenuity! The best part is that flipping your Ikea Billy bookcase upside down gives you so many more options for how to use it—plus, it doubles as storage space for toys or crafts too.

So if you're looking for some new ways to organize your home on a budget, look no further than DIYing something from IKEA.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.