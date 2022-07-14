Skip to main content

Woman Brilliantly Grows Tomatoes Upside Down

It saves so much room!

If you’ve been around the site for a while then you know we love tomatoes, and more than that, we love tomato-growing hacks. We’ve got everything a gardener, beginner or experienced, needs to know about these plants, and yet still we come across new and interesting ideas every day, or so it seems.

So, how about one more tomato plant growing hack for the books?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This hack, which comes from The Empress Garden over on TikTok, reminds us that, even with limited space, there are near endless ways to grow tomatoes. Her hack help makes this a reality by growing tomatoes upside down.

Yes, you read that right. Tomato plants can grow and even thrive when planted upside down, allowing the stem to grow towards the ground instead of up to the sky. As the creator says, this is a great way to get a high yield off of your tomato plants without having to put in a ton of extra effort.

The first step is to find a hanging planter that has around a two-inch (or similarly sized) hole in the bottom. This will give the tomato plant somewhere to grow through and a place for water to drain as well. Make sure you break up the root ball well, then fill in around the sides with some planter liner. The Empress uses a coconut husk, but you could use whatever fits your style and location the best.

Fill the gap in with soil and cover the entire thing with mulch, then give it a good spray down, allowing the water to soak down and into the roots. Keep in mind that the roots, in this case, will be at the very bottom so you will need to water longer as just watering the top, as you would usually, wouldn’t touch the roots in this instance.

Finally, hang the basket up, and you’ve got yourself some lovely upside down tomato plants that are sure to be the talk of the neighborhood! 

shutterstock_1913276497
Article

This Simple Makeover Can Transform Any Staircase In 2 Easy Steps

5 minutes ago
Carrots
Article

Woman Has Perfect Trick for Regrowing Carrots From Old Ones

2 hours ago
home renovation
Article

Young Woman Shares Her Secret For Renovating Her Home for Only $2k

2 hours ago
Desert yard
Article

Homeowners Dug Up Their Grass and Replaced It With a Gorgeous Rock Garden

2 hours ago
Jeans
Article

Woman’s Shower Curtain Ring Hack For the Closet Is Pure Genius

4 hours ago
Sidewalk
Article

Man Transforms Sidewalk That’s Been Neglected For Over 50 Years and TikTok Is Obsessed

6 hours ago
Flower garden
Article

Woman Uses Pool Noodles to Add Height to Plant and It's Genius

22 hours ago
gothic bathroom
Article

Woman Rennovates Ugly Bathroom Into a ‘What We Do In the Shadows’ Theme and It’s Honestly Beautiful

23 hours ago
charcoals pencils
Article

Artist Creates ‘Wind Portraits’ and They Make For Some Truly Gorgeous Décor

23 hours ago
shutterstock_786962215
Article

Woman Adds Gorgeous Plant Wall to Bathroom and It Makes All The difference.

23 hours ago
shutterstock_1828678499
Article

Cosplayer’s DIY Renaissance Fair Prop Has TikTok Running to the Craft Store

23 hours ago
Rainbow candles
Article

Candle Shop Shows Us How They Make the Cutest Dipped Rainbow Candle In This Viral Video

Jul 13, 2022
Flowers
Article

Woman Uses Elmer's Glue to Create Cute Summer Floral Arrangement

Jul 13, 2022
solo stove
Article

Solo Stove Is Offering Epic Prime Day Discounts

Jul 13, 2022
shutterstock_1811305282
Article

Make Basil Plants Last All Summer Long With This Simple Hack

Jul 12, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.