Woman Brilliantly Grows Tomatoes Upside Down

If you’ve been around the site for a while then you know we love tomatoes, and more than that, we love tomato-growing hacks. We’ve got everything a gardener, beginner or experienced, needs to know about these plants, and yet still we come across new and interesting ideas every day, or so it seems.

So, how about one more tomato plant growing hack for the books?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This hack, which comes from The Empress Garden over on TikTok, reminds us that, even with limited space, there are near endless ways to grow tomatoes. Her hack help makes this a reality by growing tomatoes upside down.

Yes, you read that right. Tomato plants can grow and even thrive when planted upside down, allowing the stem to grow towards the ground instead of up to the sky. As the creator says, this is a great way to get a high yield off of your tomato plants without having to put in a ton of extra effort.

The first step is to find a hanging planter that has around a two-inch (or similarly sized) hole in the bottom. This will give the tomato plant somewhere to grow through and a place for water to drain as well. Make sure you break up the root ball well, then fill in around the sides with some planter liner. The Empress uses a coconut husk, but you could use whatever fits your style and location the best.

Fill the gap in with soil and cover the entire thing with mulch, then give it a good spray down, allowing the water to soak down and into the roots. Keep in mind that the roots, in this case, will be at the very bottom so you will need to water longer as just watering the top, as you would usually, wouldn’t touch the roots in this instance.

Finally, hang the basket up, and you’ve got yourself some lovely upside down tomato plants that are sure to be the talk of the neighborhood!