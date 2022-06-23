Skip to main content

Check Out This impressive Collection of Uranium Glass

This is wild.

There is something delightful about starting a collection, adding to it and watching said collection grow abundantly. For some people, they enjoy collecting vintage cars, antique chinaware, vinyl records, comic books and postal stamps to name a few.

However, this woman of TikTok account @terrestrialtreasures, loves collecting uranium glass. That’s right, the beautiful glassware that glows green under a black light and is often rare to come across since it’s no longer in production. We have to say, her huge collection of uranium glass is impressive!

WATCH THE VIDEO

Isn’t her uranium glass collection so cool?! It’s amazing how she’s been able to come across so many of these rare finds, however, we also recently found out that people throw away uranium glass not realizing how these type of glass pieces can be a collector’s item that potentially has monetary value.

People in the comments were not only intrigued with her collection, but were also concerned about the potential radiation exposure that uranium glass is commonly associated with. “At what point is too many "small amounts of radiation?” Lmao I'm still obsessed,” TikTok user @wrinkledgarbage wrote. “This is my first time hearing about uranium glass and now I want to go hunt for some! So cool!” TikTok user @maddiestanger commented. “With that much together would it set off a Geiger counter?” @deafwhovian asked, to which the creator responded each piece will set off a Geiger counter.

Radiation exposure from uranium glass is debatable, however, this huge collection is wild!

Ikea bread bin
Article

Woman Creates A Bedside Table Out of Ikea Bread Bins and We're Impressed

4 hours ago
Woman in maxi dress
Article

Woman Shows Us How To Hang Our Maxi Dresses and It's Genius

4 hours ago
Pink paint
Article

This Is a Random But Effective Way to Add a Pop Of Color To Your House

6 hours ago
Victorian Home
Article

Woman Reclaims 100-Year-Old Family Home and Is Now On a Mission To Solve a Family Mystery

7 hours ago
Clean home
Article

Real Estate Agent’s Trick for Perfect Looking Floors Is a Game-Changer

8 hours ago
Cleaning gloves
Article

There’s An Easy Hack For Getting Those Yellow Rubber Cleaning Gloves Off

10 hours ago
Raspberries
Article

Gardner Shares Why She Thinks It’s 100% Worth It to Plant ‘Invasive’ Raspberries

11 hours ago
nursery window curtains
Article

Mom Adds Some Pizzazz to Her Nursery Curtains and TBH This Is Brilliant

Jun 22, 2022
shutterstock_88143703
Article

Couple Buys Abandoned House And You Won't Believe The State It Is In

Jun 22, 2022
live laugh love decorations
Article

Woman Hilariousy ‘Decodes’ What Decor Styles Say About Home Owners and It’s Too Accurate

Jun 22, 2022
monstera plant
Article

Woman Hysterically Does Covert Operation to Sneak Fallen Plant Leaf Out of Store

Jun 22, 2022
abandoned garden
Article

Gardner Finds Mysterious Metal Handle In Her Garden Beds and Thinks It’s a Secret Hideout

Jun 22, 2022
flower arrangement
Article

Woman Scores ‘Flower Frog’ At Thrift Store and Now We Desperately Want One

Jun 22, 2022
wedding bride and groom
Article

Artist Pulls Off Gorgeous Wedding Painting Surprise Thanks to Mother of the Bride

Jun 22, 2022
Futuristic interior
Article

Star Wars Fans Are Going to Lose It Over This Man’s Basement Theater

Jun 22, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.