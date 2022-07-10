Skip to main content

Couple Dupes $1200 Urban Outfitters Shelf for Just $25

Let us just tell you this now: the results are impressive!

We can bet that if you are anything like us then you have absolutely drooled over some sort of beautiful, but expensive, piece of furniture at some place like West Elm or Urban Outfitters. Let us say that there have been many hours lost to just staring at online catalogs or going into stores just to window shop, knowing we wouldn’t actually wind up leaving with a purchase.

Luckily there are plenty of crafty people out there who know exactly how to dupe these more expensive pieces of furniture, and all we have to do is find them and follow their directions.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Bridgette Whitney, a creator on TikTok, has recently caught our attention with a neat, thrifty furniture makeover that takes a page from a popular Urban Outfitter’s shelf. Not only is Bridgette’s dupe way cheaper (at the time she did this DIY, the shelf was $700 and is now a whopping $1200!), it is also something you can craft to your own specifications!

First off, Bridgette and her partner start this dupe with a simple, large black bookshelf that she thrifted. You could likely find something similar on your local Facebook marketplace or a thrift store in your town. The main point being that you want something large enough, and sturdy enough, to hold up everything that you will put on top of it.

Some shelves are then removed to make room for the overall look of the ‘new’ piece, and a piece of thin wood is cut in to mimic the face of the Urban Outfitter’s shelf. In this case, the look is very specific, with broad arches and cutouts but, again, the neat part about this is you can do as much or as little as you’d like.

A final coat of white paint and some accessories tie the entire look together, and bam - you have a brand ‘new’ piece of furniture that looks amazing, but doesn’t break the bank!

