This Vacuum Cleaning Video May Change Your Mind On How Bad Your Vacuum Sucks

I don’t know about you but personally, I really don’t mind vacuuming. In fact, I’d rather do that than do a lot of other things, such as cleaning toilets or folding clothes. There is something that is borderline soothing about it and I can tend to get it done in a short period of time. That is, if my vacuum is working correctly.

As TikTok creator Sarah McGlory points out, many of us don’t clean our vacuums regularly, or even properly, meaning there is a lot that could be causing them not to work as well as they should!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Sarah starts off the video by getting down and dirty with her vacuum. She also points out, from the very beginning, that she no longer has her instruction manual for one reason or another, but that she could pretty much piece everything together from stuff she found online.

So there she is, on the floor, and you can already see just how nasty the insides were. And it would be easy to see why, with just how much your vacuum has to suck up on a daily basis. Hair, dirt, lint, and more - anything that doesn’t get sucked up into the bag tends to get caught willy-nilly everywhere else.

Sarah cleans out the filter, then gets in the cracks and crevices with some cleaning supplies. There is a bit of brushing, especially in the tough-to-reach spots, and even just seeing the paper towels after they’ve been run along the insides of the vacuum is enough to make me gag.

In the end, though, I bet that vacuum smells and works so much better than before, and I do believe that is a sign to go ahead and clean mine as well!



