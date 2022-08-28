Man Shares How a Bowl of Water Can Vacuum-Seal Any Ziploc Bag and TBH We Can’t Believe Our Eyes

Sometimes we see a hack that we don’t see much use for, at first, but wind up either being simply too cool not to feature, or that has some secret benefits that we simply don’t notice at first. Sometimes it can be a funny fail that reveals something interesting, or even a bit of knowledge we might have already known but brings more insight to what we already have.

It could be something as weird as ‘spray-painting’ feet, or as basic as… vacuum sealing a zip lock bag?

So yes, this is apparently a thing. Luckily for us, Sidney Raz over on TikTok took up the challenge of proving it for us so that we didn’t have to go grab a bag and some water to try it out for ourselves.

The video starts with him being a little skeptical (aren’t we all?) before getting out some berries, a small Ziploc bag, and a bowl of water. The bag is filled and then almost completely sealed, leaving only the smallest gap to let air escape. Next Sidney dips the bag into the water, then has to do a second take because he apparently has to go run and grab a towel, just in case the water starts to leak over the edges.

When he finally starts to press the bag into the water, the trick starts to work! The water presses up against the berries through the bag, shoving all air to the top and eventually out of the bag. From there, the last bit of air can be pushed out and the zip lock fully sealed, preventing it from returning. This leaves the berries pretty much vacuum sealed into the bag, all without having to invest in some fancy machine that sucks all the air out!

Now, while we didn’t think this would work as well as it did, we do have to appreciate the ingenuity behind it, and you can bet that we will start using it ourselves ASAP!