This Sneaky Storage Hack Is Made for Van-lifers or Full Time RV-ers

Van-life, full time RV-ing, and bus life, have become quite popular lifestyles in the past few years. Couples, families, and singles have chosen to downsize, pack their necessities, and hit the road to live life simply.

With road life comes lots of good things, such as being able to explore, not being tied down to anything, and meeting many new people and seeing new places. With the benefits of this lifestyle also comes the struggles, with the biggest one being storage, especially for bulky things like winter coats. Fellow RVer and TikToker @thervchickadee posted a video showing a genius hack for all road life goers, and this is one we think you’ll appreciate.

We all have a summer closet and a winter closet, and when it comes to living on the road, your closet space is very limited, and extra storage isn't necessarily readily available.

This woman who is no stranger to living small and having two closets has the perfect hack! Instead of using traditional pillows around the RV she stuffs them with the off season clothes!

Is it summer? Great, pack all your puffy coats, windbreakers, and sherpa jackets in the couch pillows. Is it winter? Place all the sundresses, tank tops, and denim shorts in the cushions on the RV bench in the reading nook.

We love this, saving space, resources, and time!

