Skip to main content

Woman Captures Her Veteran Grandpop’s Reaction to Seeing the House His Father Built

What a special moment.

Some things have stood the test of time, from romances and friendships to the houses that some of us have grown up in. Many of us have moved out of our childhood homes, and sometimes those homes have even passed out of the family. You return to them, but nothing is ever quite the same, from the evolving neighborhood around it to the décor within.

But what if the memories of your childhood home stretched back to the 1950s, and you were given a chance to go back and see it? Would you take that chance?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

  

That is precisely what one Navy Veteran did. Kenny Jary, or PatrioticKenny on TikTok, is one of our favorite ‘grandfathers’ on the app, and he’s become much beloved by thousands of people over his short time on TikTok. This proud vet had a chance to go back and see the home that he helped his father build decades ago, and he jumped on it.

We, as viewers, follow him on this journey, and we can tell you that there wasn’t a dry eye on our end. The memories are palpable as if he is experiencing each and every one right there in the car as he looks at the house he grew up in. We are surprised by how good the house still looks, but that is a credit to Kenny’s dad and all the work the two put into it all those years ago.

Kenny goes on to tell us that even the old brick that is laid around is the same as what he and his father had laid down as a child. He even shares the story of exactly where they got the bricks from; some buildings from nearby Fort Snelling that had been torn down to make room for newer buildings to go up. We can only imagine being there, in that time, going and hauling load after load of bricks to create a new home for the family.

It is memories like these that we cherish, and are so grateful to Kenny and his family for sharing with us! 

Baby shower décor
Article

Woman Creates Adorable DIY Baby Shower Decor Using Dollar Tree Items

15 hours ago
woman putting on lipstick
Article

Woman Makes $3 Lip Tint From Elmer’s Glue

15 hours ago
Person repairing window
Article

Maintenance Man ‘Offended’ Woman Show Him How to Do Something He Didn’t Know How to Do

16 hours ago
Storm shelter
Article

Woman Buys Fully Constructed Storm Shelter for Less Than $9k

16 hours ago
Dumpsters
Article

Woman Trash Picks a School Dumpster and What They Throw Away Is Infuriating

18 hours ago
Red, white and blue flowers
Article

This Red, White and Blue Floral Arrangement Is So Perfect For the 4th of July

19 hours ago
Summer table
Article

Woman Shows Us How to Beautifully Set The Table For the Summer Season

Jun 30, 2022
Mopping the floor
Article

This Cleaning Hack For Mopping Floors is Genius

Jun 30, 2022
Mid-century wood leg plant stool
Article

Watch How This Man Takes Leftover Wood and Makes The Cutest Plant Stool

Jun 30, 2022
Lemons in vase
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous Summer Floral Arrangement Using Lemon Slices

Jun 30, 2022
Wildflowers
Article

Woman Uses Wildflowers and Tissue Paper to Create Beautiful Candle Holders

Jun 30, 2022
Cara Pillar Vase
Article

Woman Creates Trendy Modern Vase Using Clay and Spray Paint and It's So Beautiful

Jun 30, 2022
Kitchen backsplash
Article

These Modern Peel and Stick Tiles Are The Easiest Way to Upgrade Your Backsplash

Jun 29, 2022
Black accent wall
Article

Woman Shows Us Multiple Ways to Style Black Paint In Our Homes and We're in Love

Jun 29, 2022
Table centerpiece
Article

DIY Maven Shows Us How Dollar Tree Candle Holders Doubles As Beautiful Bridal Shower Decor

Jun 29, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.