Woman Captures Her Veteran Grandpop’s Reaction to Seeing the House His Father Built

Some things have stood the test of time, from romances and friendships to the houses that some of us have grown up in. Many of us have moved out of our childhood homes, and sometimes those homes have even passed out of the family. You return to them, but nothing is ever quite the same, from the evolving neighborhood around it to the décor within.

But what if the memories of your childhood home stretched back to the 1950s, and you were given a chance to go back and see it? Would you take that chance?

WATCH VIDEO HERE





That is precisely what one Navy Veteran did. Kenny Jary, or PatrioticKenny on TikTok, is one of our favorite ‘grandfathers’ on the app, and he’s become much beloved by thousands of people over his short time on TikTok. This proud vet had a chance to go back and see the home that he helped his father build decades ago, and he jumped on it.

We, as viewers, follow him on this journey, and we can tell you that there wasn’t a dry eye on our end. The memories are palpable as if he is experiencing each and every one right there in the car as he looks at the house he grew up in. We are surprised by how good the house still looks, but that is a credit to Kenny’s dad and all the work the two put into it all those years ago.

Kenny goes on to tell us that even the old brick that is laid around is the same as what he and his father had laid down as a child. He even shares the story of exactly where they got the bricks from; some buildings from nearby Fort Snelling that had been torn down to make room for newer buildings to go up. We can only imagine being there, in that time, going and hauling load after load of bricks to create a new home for the family.

It is memories like these that we cherish, and are so grateful to Kenny and his family for sharing with us!