Michigan Woman Dupes a $10k Victorian Greenhouse For Under $2k

We've all heard the saying, "the grass is always greener on the other side," but what happens when it's true? A woman duped a nearly $10k Victorian greenhouse for under $2k. We're not talking about just any old greenhouse, either—she custom-made her own greenhouse exactly how she wanted.

Ordering a Victorian-style greenhouse would be in the tens of thousands- probably closer to $20k (if not more). It takes a lot of work and money to get the look. You can’t just buy a greenhouse and put it up; you must do some research and planning first. You also need to have a good idea of what you want your greenhouse to look like.

Most comments were in total awe of this woman's hard work. "This is the prettiest thing I've seeen ommmggg." @underworldly

Another commenter said exactly what we were thinking, "The day I have a backyard this is happening." @Sam Franco

One commenter had a funnier take on this upscale dupe.

"The ultimate she-shed. Do y’all remember that commercial?" @You can call me Spirit

The lesson we can take away from this is that you can make your house the home of your dreams without breaking the bank with a little creativity and hard work. This Victorian greenhouse was built for under $2k, but it’s worth a lot more. The people who own this house will be able to enjoy an elegant style and a beautiful garden for many years to come.

