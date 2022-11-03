Toronto Couple Filmed Their 'Save the Date' and TikTok Is Swooning

Like every other wedding, your guests are an important factor considering practically everything is shaped around how many guests will be in attendance. And whether you’re planning a big wedding or opting for something a little more low-key, you still want people to show up for you special day. But, before you get to planning out the entire wedding, it’s best to take some time to come up with the perfect ‘save the date’ that will set the tone for what your guests may be able to expect.

And if you need some ideas on how to do a ‘save the date’ that will stand out, take a look at this TikTok video from soon-to-be-bride @rachspeed and her fiancé. Rather than send a card informing their loved ones of their wedding, they filmed a video instead and TikTok can’t get over how cute and unique this is!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Their ‘save the date’ is so original and we love it! We love how they showcased their love in such a unique way filming at random locations such as their school, the tennis courts and on the beach hanging signs reminding people to “save the date.” The intro to the video is gorgeous as they sit hand in hand in the classic car; it’s one of our favorite parts of the video.

Unsurprisingly, this TikTok was well received amongst her followers and viewers in the comment section. “Omg, this is the cutest. Def giving Bonnie and Clyde in the beginning,” @_beautybyriri wrote. “THIS IS ICONIC!!!! I love this so much!!” @kierralewis75 wrote. “This is one of the cutest things I have ever seen,” @inglewoodprincess commented. “I aspire to be this extravagant,” @hayimeldahay wrote.

We love this! We have no doubt that their wedding will be amazing if we’re judging by how beautiful their ‘save the date’ is!

