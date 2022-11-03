Skip to main content

Toronto Couple Filmed Their 'Save the Date' and TikTok Is Swooning

This is the cutest save the date ever!

Like every other wedding, your guests are an important factor considering practically everything is shaped around how many guests will be in attendance. And whether you’re planning a big wedding or opting for something a little more low-key, you still want people to show up for you special day. But, before you get to planning out the entire wedding, it’s best to take some time to come up with the perfect ‘save the date’ that will set the tone for what your guests may be able to expect.

And if you need some ideas on how to do a ‘save the date’ that will stand out, take a look at this TikTok video from soon-to-be-bride @rachspeed and her fiancé. Rather than send a card informing their loved ones of their wedding, they filmed a video instead and TikTok can’t get over how cute and unique this is!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Their ‘save the date’ is so original and we love it! We love how they showcased their love in such a unique way filming at random locations such as their school, the tennis courts and on the beach hanging signs reminding people to “save the date.” The intro to the video is gorgeous as they sit hand in hand in the classic car; it’s one of our favorite parts of the video.

Unsurprisingly, this TikTok was well received amongst her followers and viewers in the comment section. “Omg, this is the cutest. Def giving Bonnie and Clyde in the beginning,” @_beautybyriri wrote. “THIS IS ICONIC!!!! I love this so much!!” @kierralewis75 wrote. “This is one of the cutest things I have ever seen,” @inglewoodprincess commented. “I aspire to be this extravagant,” @hayimeldahay wrote.

We love this! We have no doubt that their wedding will be amazing if we’re judging by how beautiful their ‘save the date’ is!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

cleaning bathroom
Article

This Kid's Sunday Deep Clean Is More Impressive Than Most Adults

small hot houses
Article

Man’s Hack Allows Him to Grow and Harvest Vegetables All Winter Long

kitchen sink
Article

Man Hacks Cheap Touch Faucet to Work With His Smart Home Devices

Glass jar plants
Article

Man Makes Tiny Self Sustaining Ecosystem That Should Last, Well, Forever

lemon tree
Article

Woman’s Lemon Tree Starts Looking a Bit Rough and You’ll Never Guess Why

green tomatoes on vine
Article

Nonna Shares Sustainability Tip That Will Save Your Green Tomatoes!

lamp shade
Article

Woman Creates Stunning DIY Vintage Lampshades and Her Process Is Fascinating

laundry room
Article

Woman No Longer Uses Bleach Thanks to This Simple Life Hack

gingerbread
Article

Here's Where You Can Find the Highly Coveted (And Sold Out!) Anthropologie Gingerbread House Doormat

cutting wrapping paper
Article

Here’s How to Wrap Cylindrical Gifts Like a Pro This Christmas

painting tiles
Article

Watch This Woman Use Miracle Paint to Transform Bathroom Tiles on a Budget

mom kitchen renovations
Article

Mom Shares What It’s Like Doing DIY Renovations With Kids

playing with shaving cream
Article

Man Uses Shaving Cream to Keep His Bathroom Mirror From Fogging Up…and It Works!

Xmas Tree
Article

This Is a Brilliant Hack for Adding Height to Your Christmas Tree

fireplace
Article

Woman Builds Her Own Fireplace and Now We Want to Too

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.